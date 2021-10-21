San Angelo native serves aboard Navy warship in Everett, Washington

EVERETT, Wash.– Petty Officer 2nd Class Jon Eimer, a native of San Angelo, Texas, serves the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer operating out of Everett, Washington, according to an article from the American Connections Media Outreach.

The article also states, Jon joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Eimer serves as a boatswain’s mate aboard USS Sampson based in Everett, Washington.

“I joined the Navy to see the world outside my hometown and I needed a career,” said Eimer.

Eimer attended Central High School and graduated in 2002. Today, Eimer uses skills and values similar to those found in San Angelo.

“I learned to be on time and do the best job possible,” said Eimer.

These lessons have helped Eimer while serving aboard USS Sampson.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Sampson. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

Serving in the Navy means Eimer is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“You have people who work in cybersecurity everywhere, keeping an eye out and making sure no one hacks our systems,” said Eimer. “We protect our national assets, especially our shipping lanes, and we deter piracy.”

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

Eimer and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud of being promoted to petty officer second class and qualifying as an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist,” said Eimer. “I wanted it from the moment I learned about the program.”

As Eimer and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“It means making a difference in the world and meeting new people,” added Eimer.

Courtesy: American Connections Media Outreach