SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 14, the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial at the National Mall took place in Washington D.C., and San Angelo Native Dillion Gambol performed live ‘Desert Thoughts’ written by Sargent Dodge Powell two months before his death.

Dillion Gambol

Dillion Gambol is a self-taught musician/country music enthusiast. He began teaching himself how to play guitar around 14 years old after being gifted his uncle Rick’s Acoustic Epiphone Gibson guitar. From there Gambol played at a couple of small gigs in Bastrop, Texas but at 21 years old he started going after acoustic gigs all around Corpus Christi. Gambol graduated from TAMUCC as a Geology Major and spent two years selling drillbits in the West Texas Oil field. Now he is currently working in the construction industry in North Austin while trying to build his first EP/album.

While attending TAMUCC in 2015 Gambol met Emily Etter, now a multi-media communications specialist for the National Desert Storm War memorial and they have kept in touch ever since. Etter reached out to Gambol with the opportunity to perform ‘Desert Thoughts’ in Washington D.C and Gambol accepted.

In response to being offered the opportunity, Gambol was initially extremely nervous and thought about turning the opportunity down, he said, “I was honored though. I want to say thank you for your service to the friends and family that I know served in Desert Storm (Edward Roach, Barney Dodd, James Froncek).”

Gambol began working on the poem and reached out to Bo Armstrong, a friend he had met through a Texas songwriting competition and he suggested the structure of the song; to take the first verse of the poem and make it the chorus. Gambol spent many hours perfecting his work in the garage of his renthouse in Liberty Hill intermittently reaching out to Bo for advice and thoughts on the progress and said, “I really wanted to do it the justice it deserved.”

One moment that stuck with Gambol happened when he sat next to Brigadier General Rhonda L. Cornum on stage as she switched seats with him to allow him easier access to his guitar, stating “what are they gonna say?” to which he laughed. Gambol said, “I did not know about her or her background when seated next to her. We joked about a few things during the ceremony, which really eased my nerves. When they began to list off her background I was floored.” Brigadier General Rhonda L. Cornum is one of only seven women to receive the Distinguished Flying Cross and was the first woman flight surgeon to enter into combat with the U.S. Army’s 2-229th attack helicopter battalion during the Persian Gulf War where she survived becoming a prisoner of war after her helicopter was shot down. ” I had to lean over at the end of the ceremony to tell her I had to apologize because I did not fully know whose chair I was stealing at the beginning. She was the definition of humble,” said Gambol

Then the time came for Gambol to take the stage, “I went to auto-pilot and tried not to let the crowd see my knees shaking. The short walk back to my chair seemed like forever…I turned to look at General Rhonda and she was crying, to which she said “I never cry.”

A Veteran towards the end of the ceremony called out to Gambol asking how he knew Sgt. Powell to which Gambol explained. The Veteran went on to tell him he belonged to the same platoon as Sgt. Powell when he was killed in action and knew him well. He then handed him a coin, it had Sgt. Powell’s name on it along with the date he was killed. “He told me he wanted me to keep it. It was then I came full circle to what I was asked to be a part of. Truly an honor. I worked to hide my tears after that exchange.”

Medal gifted to Gambol by a Veteran

Medal gifted to Gambol from Jill Etter

Gambol’s final moments in Washington D.C are close to his heart. He recalls walking down the boardwalk and coming across a seafood stand by chance and remembers his late father’s favorite food was crab legs and shrimp, “I helped myself to both. In true “I am my father’s son” fashion I found a beer to drink with the seafood at a little spot along the water and had a profound moment to myself. Still in my suit. Still in a daze. a Uniquely humbling experience all around, ” said Gambol.