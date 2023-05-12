SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — NAPA Autoparts in San Angelo held a ribbon cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 12 in honor of their grand opening on Saturday.

“So for us its about putting a larger footprint for the NAPA brand within this community,” owner Mahlan Leblanc shared.

Along with creating a footprint, they are hoping to help future generations.

“Also obviously to grow to grow our own business and to provide more opportunities for young men and women coming up in our industry so that we can grow the future generation of autopart sales people.”

The grand opening of the business will be Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free hot dogs will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.