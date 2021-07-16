San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center are proud to present Family Day: Fiestas Patrias

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Help us celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and Grito de Dolores this September at The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. This free and family friendly event will take place inside the museum, along the river corridor and extend into Old Town. Free art activities and performances, art vendors, food trucks and free entry to exhibits and galleries will be included.
Friday September 24th: 4 pm – 8 pm
Saturday September 25th: 10 am – 10 pm
Sunday September 26th: 12 pm – 4 pm
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center are currently looking for vendors, artists and food trucks to participate, please email: sanangelofiesta@gmail.com.