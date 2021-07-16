San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center are proud to present Family Day: Fiestas Patrias

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar issued guidance today to members of the Legislature who might wish to decline or return all or part of their salaries and per diems to the state treasury.

“Certain members of the Texas Legislature have made the choice to abandon their responsibilities here in Texas and fly to Washington, D.C.,” Hegar said. “Texas taxpayers should not be held financially responsible for paying members who are not even in Texas, so I am providing instructions for those members detailing how they can return salaries and per diems to the state treasury, as well as instructions for declining future remuneration should they choose to remain in Washington in violation of the rules of their respective chambers.”