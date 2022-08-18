SAN ANGELO, Texas — Clayton Wayne Dunn has been found guilty and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the indicted charge of an Accident Involving Death, a 2nd Degree Felony, for the death of Jacob Marinez in 2018.
The Circumstances of the Offense (according to the press release):
On November 21, 2018, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Jacob Martinez was riding his bicycle northbound on North Van Buren Street in San Angelo when he was struck from behind by a truck driven by Clayton Dunn. The impact left Martinez seriously injured on the roadway. The driver, Clayton Dunn, continued to drive away from the scene without stopping to render aid or determine if anyone had been injured as a result of the collision. Mr. Martinez’s bicycle was dragged by Dunn’s truck for several blocks. Several members of the community summoned emergency responders and attended to Martinez, at the scene on Van Buren. Mr. Martinez succumbed to his injuries after being transported by EMS to Shannon Medical Center. Law enforcement used eyewitness statements and video from home security systems in the area to put out images of the truck to the public in an attempt to locate the vehicle and the driver while an investigation at the scene of the crime continued. Several items of evidence were located at the scene of the crime on Van Buren. The suspect truck was located the next day along with its owner, Clayton Dunn at a location on Howard St. Investigators used evidence obtained at the Van Buren crash scene along with evidence obtained from Mr. Dunn’s truck to assist in the investigation that lead to Clayton Dunn’s arrest for this charge.