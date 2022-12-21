SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center for impersonating a police officer after being earlier this year with intoxicated manslaughter.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Davidson was booked into jail and charged with intoxicated manslaughter and impersonating a public servant on December 20.

Mugshot: Christopher Davidson 12-20-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Indictments filed in Tom Green County show that on May 27, 2022, Davidson failed to yield while driving intoxicated, causing a collision with another vehicle. Previous reports Concho Valley Homepage share that Davidson was traveling on Rust Road when a vehicle traveling on FM-2105 collided with his vehicle. The failure to yield led to the death of Cindy Davidson.

Indictments also report that Davidson impersonated a public servant and presented himself as ‘Officer Prince’, a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, on Sept. 11, 2022, when trying to induce a woman.

In the state of Texas, intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Impersonating a public servant, which is a third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

