SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A San Angelo man has been booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, Jan. 1, the same day that the San Angelo Police Department launched an investigation concerning a dead body found in the downtown area.

The individual is Ryan Renfroe, a 33-year-old male who was booked at 10:43 a.m. on Jan. 1 on a murder charge. There is no bond listed for him as of the time of publication.

A mugshot of Ryan Renfroe.

The arrest comes on the same day that the SAPD launched an investigation into a dead body that was discovered near Chadbourne Street. Police at the scene blocked the road from the intersection of East Beauregard Avenue and Chadbourne Street to the intersection of West Twohig Avenue and Chadbourne Street to conduct the investigation.

It is unknown at this time as to whether Renfroe’s arrest and the investigation launched by the SAPD are related to one another.