SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man who was previously charged with murder now faces a reduced sentence after he agreed to a plea deal on Friday in relation to the 2021 shooting death of Sterling McCain.

Court documents show that 21-year-old Ian Smith accepted a plea deal from the Tom Green County District Attorney’s Office this morning, Friday, April 22, 2022, which lowered his charge from murder to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison following his guilty plea.

Smith was originally arrested on April 3, 2021, after officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to an unknown problem at the 800 block of Childress Street. Police arrived to find Smith, Myan McCain and shooting victim Sterling McCain. When medics arrived on the scene, 24-year-old Sterling McCain was confirmed deceased.

After an investigation, detectives with the SAPD Criminal Investigation Division determined Smith shot Sterling McCain during a domestic disturbance.

