SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — True West Magazine has announced the Top Ten True Western Towns of 2023 and San Angelo has made the list for the fifth year in a row.

According to True West Magazine, the towns were chosen for sharing authentic stories of the “trails, rails and cattle drives” that put them on the map. These towns preserve their historic buildings, embracing Western artists, crafts worker and bootmakers, and keep western traditions alive through rodeos, frontier days and horse-drawn parades.

“These winners are places where history lives, where the past is celebrated,” explains True West Executive Editor Bob Boze Bell. “As a result, these towns have a very bright future—and deserve to be visited by all folks who treasure the Old West.”

San Angelos’ authentic western experience is most noted by attractions such as M.L. Leddy’s and The Boot and Western wear company’s long and rich history in the city. Fort Concho remains one of the best-preserved Indian Wars forts according to Discover San Angelo. The city’s longevity of western traditions is really shown through San Angelos’s upcoming 90th annual Stock Show and Rodeo this year. True Western also noted The Cowboy Gathering, Miss Hattie’s Restaurant and Cathouse Lounge,Old Central Firehouse Bed & Brew, The Railway Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts and the River Walk along the Concho River.

Walt Koenig, President/CEO of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, stated, “The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and our Destination Marketing Organization are proud of our western heritage and all that brings to our community. Being recognized as a top ten True Western Town for the fifth year in a row is a great honor. We look forward to welcoming those who come to our community to experience all that is San Angelo.”

