SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The second day of 2024 has already shown promising signs of rain for the Concho Valley, with high chances of precipitation spanning large swaths of West Texas.

According to the National Weather Service of San Angelo and Abilene, several regions of West Texas that it observed will see at least a 25% chance of rain, with the majority reaching around or above a 50% precipitation chance.

San Angelo is reported to have a 62% chance of rain concentrated sometime after noon, complemented by a 43 F high on a cloudy day with a slight eastern wind blowing 5 mph.

At night, San Angelo is predicted to have a 20% chance of rainfall before 9 p.m. The city is likely to see mostly cloudy skies again, with a low of around 36 F. A northeast wind expected to blow at around 5 mph is also set to come through at night, changing direction to west-northwest after midnight.