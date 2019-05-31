San Angelo ISD wraps up 2018-2019 school year

As the school year comes to an end, the San Angelo Independent School District is excited about everything they have accomplished and the new programs and changes coming to the district.

“Everyone’s excited about all we’ve accomplished and they’re looking forward to summer fun,” said Jennifer Crutchfield, the Director of Communications for the San Angelo Independent School District.

The San Angelo Independent School District is wrapping things up for the 2018-2019 school year.

On June 1st, the district will be graduating nearly 1,000 students.

“733 students from Central and 213 from Lake View,” explained Crutchfield.

Succeeding the commencement ceremonies, graduating seniors will have the opportunity to attend Project Graduation.

“What it does is it just provides a place for graduates to go after they graduate. If we can just keep them safe that one night and give them something fun to do, we can hopefully keep any San Angelo families from having any tragedies,” said Felicia Teeter, Chair for Project Graduation.

However, the district’s work doesn’t stop here. As summer break begins, they will continue to serve their students.

For the 26th year, San Angelo ISD will be ensuring their students get healthy meals all summer long with the summer meal program.

“The meal program requires no paperwork and anyone can participate regardless of their economic status and we encourage everyone to take advantage of that program,” explained Crutchfield.

When the new school year rolls around, some changes will be taking place.

“Next year high school students will be starting school at 8:20 and releasing at 3:59. It puts them on the road when there’s less traffic,” added Crutchfield.

Although it’s summer break, the district is already preparing for the incoming school year.

“As soon as kiddos leave we’re looking to welcome them back and we’ll be excited to do so,” continued Crutchfield.