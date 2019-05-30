San Angelo ISD Summer Meal Program

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

San Angelo, TX - Official statement from SAISD:

San Angelo Independent School District

WILL SERVE UP GOOD NUTRITION FOR LOCAL CHILDREN THIS SUMMER bringing healthy summer meals to children ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn.

San Angelo – This summer, San Angelo Independent School District will connect children 18 years old and younger with healthy Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) meals at no cost to the child. SFSP is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

San Angelo ISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Visit https://www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

Text FOODTX to 877-877

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations. All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA.

Summer food program meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall ready to thrive.

USDA and this institution are an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Contact: Michelle Helms, Director of Child Nutrition at San Angelo ISD, (325)659-3615, michelle.helms@saisd.org