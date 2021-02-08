San Angelo ISD students selected for honors by the Three Rivers Counseling Association





Courtesy of Whitney Wood:

San Angelo, Texas (February 8)- Three San Angelo ISD students were selected for honors by the Three Rivers Counseling Association (TRCA) at the 32nd annual counselor appreciation luncheon held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with two receiving student tribute awards and one a

scholarship.

Congratulations to:

● 5th Grader Juliet Ramirez of Goliad Elementary, Elementary Student Tribute Award

honoree,

● Senior Ciara Hollon of Lake View High School, High School Student Tribute Award

honoree, and

● Senior Malachi Brown of Central High School, Scholarship recipient.

“The Student Tribute Awards and Student Scholarship are intended to highlight students who

have overcome obstacles and shown courage, resilience and determination,” said Rebecca

Cline, SAISD Director of Assessment and Counselors and TRCA president-elect. “It is a way to

affirm their hard work and share their inspiring story to others as they realize their goals.”

TRCA sponsors the annual luncheon to honor those who chose the profession of counseling

to assist those who are in need of service as well as to honor students who have overcome

adversity in their lives to be successful and progress academically.

Excerpts from the nominations for the two Tribute Award honorees include:

“Juliet is an overcomer and has excelled. She is an English learner and works hard every day

to strengthen her reading and math skills. She also has a joyous personality! Teachers love

her enthusiasm for learning and for the effort she puts in her schoolwork,” said Goliad

Elementary Counselor Diana Taylor.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Ciara since she was 8 year old. I have seen her evolve from a timid and unpredictable little girl into the smart, determined leader she is today.

Grit and resilience has fueled her comeback to the high school senior she is today. Along

the way between middle school and high school, Ciara came to a realization where a couple

of teachers changed her direction and way of thinking.

She attributes her love for her CTE classes and her teachers, Ms. Card and Mrs. Hood, who have helped her find direction and her love for accounting,” said Lake View High School Counselor Rachel Gandar. “ She has been accepted to Angelo State University where she hopes to earn her MBA.

After college, she plans to continue her dream to become an accountant. Ciara is a true overcomer, one who uses her past to motivate herself to become a responsible citizen of our community.”



Scholarship recipient Malachi Brown applied for the scholarship by submitting an essay in

which he exemplifies resilience. The essay includes these excerpts, “The life story of Dak

Prescott inspires and encourages me. The world knows him as the star quarterback of

America’s team; however, many people do not realize the personal tragedies that he has

overcome and driven him to success.

After reading Dak’s story, it is parallel to the tragedy that I have also experienced. I am inspired by him as he is resilient, dedicated, compassionate, hardworking, humble and shows empathy for other My mother always encouraged me to keep focus and continue participating in my sports activity and schoolbecause it was important to her.

Three days after Dak’s mother’s funeral he made the decision to return to his team that needed him, although he was still grieving the loss of his mother. Tragedy affects people in different ways. Some people’s life changes, and it leads to depression, alcoholism, homelessness, drug addiction, violence, or crime but Dak chose a different path.

From my own experience, I know that losing the only person that loves you unconditionally is life altering. As I read about Dak’s life, it has inspired me to continue to work hard and move forward as my mother would have wanted me to. It has inspired me to focus on my dream because I know my mother would be proud of me.”

Please join us in congratulating our San Angelo ISD student award winners and scholarship

recipient. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at

www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Three Rivers Counseling Association

TRCA is the local chapter of the Texas Counseling Association (TCA). TCA leads, educates and

advocates to advance the counseling profession, to increase access to professional

counselors, and to promote wellness. TRCA serves 10 area counties including Coke, Coleman,

Concho, Crockett, Irion, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton and Tom Green County. For

more information, visit www.trca.txca.org.