San Angelo ISD salutes school counselors during National School Counseling Week

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:
San Angelo, Texas (February 1)- This first week in February San Angelo ISD
honors our school counselors as part of National School Counseling Week, a time to focus on the
invaluable contribution of school counselors.
The District highlights and applauds our school counselors for the tremendous impact they have in
helping students achieve success and plan for their future not only this week, but all year
long.
San Angelo ISD’s school counselors at all levels have been presented with unique
challenges this school year as well as taken on more responsibilities such as provide
additional social emotional guidance and support during a global pandemic and consulting
with families and students to assist with the transition process as students have switched
between in-person learning and the Virtual Academy.
“This special week honoring school counselors provides much-deserved recognition
for our dedicated counselors who lead comprehensive counseling programs at their
campuses that are a vital part of the educational process for our San Angelo ISD students,”
said Rebecca Cline, SAISD Director of Assessment and Counselors. “We are so proud of the
good work that our counselors do each day to help our students achieve their full potential.”
Throughout a student’s time with San Angelo ISD, from the day they enter the door
of elementary school to that final walk on graduation day, our counselors work to create
safe spaces, provide support services, identify needs and strengths, develop student
potential, and collaborate with students to create a plan for future based on individual
hopes and dreams. They are committed to student success and helping them reach their full
potential.
School counselors not only implement comprehensive school counseling programs,
but they are also a crucial part of the educational process for all students as they meet the
challenges of the 21st century.
SAISD thanks our school counselors for being actively engaged in helping students
examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in a partnership with
parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on
positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional
development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational
system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic
aspirations for themselves.
SAISD school counselors are certified, experienced educators with a masters degree
in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them
integral part of the total educational program to more fully serve our students.
National School Counseling Week is sponsored by the American School Counselor
Association (ASCA). Please join us in thanking our hard-working, dedicated school counselors
this week and all year long.
On behalf of the students and families of San Angelo ISD, we sincerely thank our counselors. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.