San Angelo ISD salutes school counselors during National School Counseling Week

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:

San Angelo, Texas (February 1)- This first week in February San Angelo ISD

honors our school counselors as part of National School Counseling Week, a time to focus on the

invaluable contribution of school counselors.

The District highlights and applauds our school counselors for the tremendous impact they have in

helping students achieve success and plan for their future not only this week, but all year

long.

San Angelo ISD’s school counselors at all levels have been presented with unique

challenges this school year as well as taken on more responsibilities such as provide

additional social emotional guidance and support during a global pandemic and consulting

with families and students to assist with the transition process as students have switched

between in-person learning and the Virtual Academy.

“This special week honoring school counselors provides much-deserved recognition

for our dedicated counselors who lead comprehensive counseling programs at their

campuses that are a vital part of the educational process for our San Angelo ISD students,”

said Rebecca Cline, SAISD Director of Assessment and Counselors. “We are so proud of the

good work that our counselors do each day to help our students achieve their full potential.”

Throughout a student’s time with San Angelo ISD, from the day they enter the door

of elementary school to that final walk on graduation day, our counselors work to create

safe spaces, provide support services, identify needs and strengths, develop student

potential, and collaborate with students to create a plan for future based on individual

hopes and dreams. They are committed to student success and helping them reach their full

potential.

School counselors not only implement comprehensive school counseling programs,

but they are also a crucial part of the educational process for all students as they meet the

challenges of the 21st century.

SAISD thanks our school counselors for being actively engaged in helping students

examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents; for working in a partnership with

parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on

positive ways to enhance students’ academic, postsecondary and social/emotional

development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational

system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic

aspirations for themselves.

SAISD school counselors are certified, experienced educators with a masters degree

in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them

integral part of the total educational program to more fully serve our students.

National School Counseling Week is sponsored by the American School Counselor

Association (ASCA). Please join us in thanking our hard-working, dedicated school counselors

this week and all year long.

On behalf of the students and families of San Angelo ISD, we sincerely thank our counselors.