San Angelo ISD plans to announce district teacher of the year award winners

Courtesy of Whitney Wood:

San Angelo, Texas (April 27)- San Angelo ISD will host a ceremony to announce the ‘District Elementary’ and ‘Secondary Teacher of the Year’. San Angelo ISD states, ‘our people makes the difference.’

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the McCutchen room in San Angelo Stadium. The San Angelo Stadium is located at 1919 Knickerbocker Road, San Angelo, Texas 76904.

Please join us as we celebrate our 2020-2021 ‘Teacher of the Year’ recipents, which consists of one elemenatry and one secondary honoree. The two selected candidates have gone beyond and above to help the students here at San Angelo ISD achieve their hopes and dreams.

The two honorees will be annouced tomorrow. In addition, both honorees will be able to attend the ‘Teacher of the Year’ reception along with their love ones and supporters from their home campus.