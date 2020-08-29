San Angelo ISD partners with Workforce Solutions to host Sidewalk Job fair

Courtesy of: San Angelo ISD :

San Angelo, Texas– Are you or someone you know interested in making a difference in the lives of SAISD students? If so, we want to meet you. San Angelo ISD and Concho Valley Workforce Solutions invites all job seekers to a Sidewalk Job Fair at the SAISD Administration building located at 1621 University Avenue on Wednesday, September 9th from 8:30-10:00 am.



During the job fair, applicants will have the opportunity to learn about job openings

and apply for positions on-site. To maintain a safe environment for our community

and staff, our Job Fair will be held outdoors, in front of the building. Safety protocols

will be enforced (i.e., face masks required, social distancing, hand sanitizing).

San Angelo ISD has positions open within departments including child nutrition,

transportation, custodial and facilities/maintenance. Other open positions include

registered nurse, substitutes, instructional aides, and business clerks. Positions

range from full to part-time and include competitive benefits.



Some available benefits include:

● Competitive salaries

● Paid personal and sick leave

● Retirement benefits through the Teacher Retirement System (TRS)

● Health insurance

● Flexible hours

● School holidays

● Free on-the-job commercial drivers license and endorsement training for bus drivers

● Hiring incentives for bus drivers and bus monitors

Interested applicants are invited to view and apply for positions at any time by visiting

www.saisd.org/jobs.

We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday, September 9th!

