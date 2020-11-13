San Angelo ISD Hiring Substitute Teachers, Increased Pay Incentive

Courtesy of San Angelo ISD:

San Angelo, Texas- Join our San Angelo ISD team to make a difference in your community and earn extra money for the holidays! San Angelo ISD is hiring substitute teachers!

As an incentive, beginning December 1, substitute teachers who work at least 10 full

days a month will be paid at the higher long-term substitute rate of $140 per day for

certified teachers or $110 per day for Non-Certified teachers.

The ten days do not need to be consecutive and can include assignments at different locations.

Substitute teachers play an important role in the lives of the students we serve and

our greater community.

Benefits of being a substitute teacher include flexible schedules with full or half-day assignments available and attractive pay incentives for working 10 or more days a month.

Interested applicants should complete an online substitute application and register

for a substitute orientation session. Substitute orientations will be conducted

virtually through Zoom. The next substitute orientation will be held Wednesday,

November 18 from 9:00am-12:00pm.

Visit www.saisd.org/subs for more info and to apply today! To learn more and stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter