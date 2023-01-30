SAN ANGELO, Texas (CVHP) — The San Angelo Independent School District announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, due to winter weather.

According to a statement issued on Monday night, January 30th, all campuses and offices in the district will be closed on Tuesday because of the possibility of dangerously icy conditions.

Angelo State University also announced on Monday evening that all classes would be canceled on Tuesday.

Multiple schools throughout the Concho Valley and West Central Texas announced that classes would either be delayed or canceled on Tuesday because of a winter storm expected to cause freezing temperatures in the region until midday Wednesday.