SAN ANGELO, Texas — Chipotle announced in a press release that it will be opening a second location at 5590 Sherwood Way, on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The announcement comes just three months after the chain opened its first location in San Angelo. Where according to the release, set the company record for being the highest opening sales day ever.

Similar to the first location, the new one will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Starting on its first day of business, the Mexican grill will be open every day of the week from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. The first five people in line will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise and those who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase.

Along with the new store opening, Chipotle announced that it is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to help donate more than 10 million pounds of produce to food banks this winter. If the partnership’s ultimate goal of donating 20 million pounds of produce is achieved, TikTok Chef Nick DiGiovanni will reveal the coveted Chipotle Honey Vinaigrette recipe. Fans can help reach this goal by rounding up on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com as well as donating Chipotle Rewards points to support The Farmlink Project. Additional details about the exciting partnership can be found here.