SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the City of San Angelo there are several positions currently hiring for all ages and qualifications!
- Airport maintenance Worker
- Animal Service Officer
- Assistant pool Manger
- Building Maintenance Technician
- Building Maintenance Worker (Fort)
- Business and Finance Analyst ll
- City Engineer
- Deputy Court Clerk
- Development Services Technician
- Emergency Sevices Dispatcher
- Fire Inspector / Investigator
- Fort Concho – Museum Guide
- Gardner
- Heavy Equipment Operator (Storm Wate, streets, wastewater)
- Human Resources Information Specialist
- Lifeguard
- Maintenance Worker (code, Parks, Lake, Streets, Stormwater)
- Mechanic l
- Pool Manager
- Pool Retail Aide
- Professional Engineer
- Recreation Assistant Extra Help
- Senior Shop and Inventory Tech
- Shelter Worker
- Summer Camp Coordinator
- Summer Camp Counselor
- Survey Technician
- Traffic Signs and Marking Tech l
- Utility Maintenance Mechanic
- Wastewater Plant Operator
- Water Plant Operator
- Water Quality Technician
For more information please go to cosatx.us/JOBS