SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The official 2023 Best Stores in Texas have been released by Shop Across Texas and San Angelo is home to nine of them.

Shop Across Texas refers to its annual top list of best stores as the, ‘bible of Texas shopping,’ which showcases the best of the best places to shop in Texas across 41 cities spanning the Lone Star State.

Below are the nine stores in San Angelo that made the cut out of the list of 300 across Texas:

Carriage 3029 Knickerbocker Rd

Concho Confetti Antiques 42 E Concho Ave

Grigsbys Boutique 2635 Johnson Street



Hollands Fine Jewelry 501 W Beauregard

Legend Jewelers 18 E Concho Ave

M.L. Leddy’s 222 S Oakes St

