SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The official 2023 Best Stores in Texas have been released by Shop Across Texas and San Angelo is home to nine of them.
Shop Across Texas refers to its annual top list of best stores as the, ‘bible of Texas shopping,’ which showcases the best of the best places to shop in Texas across 41 cities spanning the Lone Star State.
Below are the nine stores in San Angelo that made the cut out of the list of 300 across Texas:
- Carriage
- 3029 Knickerbocker Rd
- Concho Confetti Antiques
- 42 E Concho Ave
- Grigsbys Boutique
- 2635 Johnson Street
- Hollands Fine Jewelry
- 501 W Beauregard
- Legend Jewelers
- 18 E Concho Ave
- M.L. Leddy’s
- 222 S Oakes St
- The Roost Boutique
- 2021 Knickerbocker Rd
- Eggemeyers General Store
- 35 E Concho Ave
- Revival Boutique
- 2019 Knickerbocker Rd