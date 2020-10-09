San Angelo Hispanic Heritage virtual Dia De Los Muertos event

Courtesy of: San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center

San Angelo, Texas- Celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center! The dates will be October 29th, 30, and 31st of 2020, which will consist of a 3 day Virtual Dia de los Muertos event. Activities include musical performances, free art kits & demos, and an educational understanding of why this event is celebrated, and so much more!

Please join us at the steps of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) for a live component to the event! An elaborately decorated ofrenda/altar created by Vivid Pop Events and Stemmed Designs will be available for viewing. The community is also invited to bring framed photos (no glass) in memory of a loved one between October 29-November 2. ( *Items placed at the altar must be picked up, SAMFA or the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center are not responsible for lost or stolen items) .



Register now for a Virtual 5K/1 Mile Walk/Run! This is not a competitive walk. You can honor the live and death of a friend of family member from October 29-November 2, 2020. Entry fee is $35 per person. Early registration through October 16th will receive a long sleeve dri-fit shirt. *Entries after October 16th will receive their shirt on November 15th.

Packet pick up on October 28th, San Angelo Visitor Center, 418 W. Ave. B from 1pm-6pm. Run starts and finishes at the altar located at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Submit your favorite photo from the run/walk to be shared on Facebook and the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center website. Online sign up link: sanangelohispanicheritage.org. For more information please contact Blanca De La Rosa 325-656-3440.



In addition, Dia de los Muertos soft cotton tee shirts will be available for purchase for $20.00 each. Shirts can be picked October 28th and 29th at 24 W. Concho Avenue. Visit sanangelohispanicheritage.org to order yours today!



The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is partnering with Trufant Bros Tattoo shop to giveaway a $250 value tattoo.



Sponsorships for the event are welcome! Please see Sponsor Form for details. Contact Suzanna Valenzuela 325-340-3363 or email hispanicheritage.sa@gmail.com for more information.

Website: sanangelohispanicheritage.