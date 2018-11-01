San Angelo HEB sponsors annual "Feast of Sharing" event
SAN ANGELO, TX - For more than 20 years San Angelo's HEB has sponsored the annual "feast of sharing".
Volunteers kicked off the yearly tradition with holiday meal deliveries to San Angelo seniors.
They delivered hot meals to 750 people, who are on the daily meals for the elderly delivery route.
The meals included Thanksgiving favorites of turkey and mashed potatoes.
This year's "feast of sharing" Thanksgiving meal, that's attended by thousands of people every year, will take place this weekend, Sunday November 4th at the Wells Fargo Pavilion at the fairgrounds from 11am to 3pm .
If you need transportation to the event, please click here > https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/local-news/need-a-ride-to-the-feast-of-sharing-got-you-covered/1562210456
HEB FEAST OF SHARING
November 4, 2018
11am - 3pm
Wells Fargo Pavilion
4608 Grape Creek Rd.
Next to Foster Communications Coliseum
More Stories
-
Shopping online and donating to charity is one deal that can't be beat.
-
The San Angelo school bond for November was put together from…
-
The Randy Rogers band is set to headline an upcoming Texas music…