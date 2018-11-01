San Angelo HEB sponsors annual "Feast of Sharing" event Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - For more than 20 years San Angelo's HEB has sponsored the annual "feast of sharing".

Volunteers kicked off the yearly tradition with holiday meal deliveries to San Angelo seniors.

They delivered hot meals to 750 people, who are on the daily meals for the elderly delivery route.

The meals included Thanksgiving favorites of turkey and mashed potatoes.

This year's "feast of sharing" Thanksgiving meal, that's attended by thousands of people every year, will take place this weekend, Sunday November 4th at the Wells Fargo Pavilion at the fairgrounds from 11am to 3pm .

If you need transportation to the event, please click here > https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/local-news/need-a-ride-to-the-feast-of-sharing-got-you-covered/1562210456

IF YOU GO

HEB FEAST OF SHARING

November 4, 2018

11am - 3pm

Wells Fargo Pavilion

4608 Grape Creek Rd.

Next to Foster Communications Coliseum