San Angelo Health Foundation awards over $1 million to six area nonprofits

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In an announcement from Board Chair David Lupton, the San Angelo Health Foundation has $1,025,807 to six area nonprofits, according to a release on Thursday.

Grants Chair Steve Cecil said the following grants encompass community impact, education, mental health, health care and youth development:

Girl Scouts of Central Texas was awarded $40,000 to fund the Mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Program. The mission of the Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. They support a diverse membership and offer a variety of programs. They have a membership of 726 girls that are served in the Concho Valley.

Howard College of San Angelo was awarded $112,493 for a Coordinator and expenses to continue nonprofit training. The objective of the Nonprofit Training is to provide affordable, quality training targeting the unique needs of nonprofit professionals. The training began in 2018 and attendance has exceeded original expectations. Howard College offers a wide assortment of associate degrees, training certifications and continuing education classes.

La Esperanza Clinic, Inc. was awarded $500,000 towards renovations of a new clinic building. La Esperanza Clinic was first established in 1994. They have grown to three locations and are a Federally Qualified Community Heath Center. Services offered include primary and dental care, prenatal, pediatrics, lab services, immunizations, school and employment physicals, women’s health, nutritional education, mental health counseling and telepsychiatry.

Railway Museum of San Angelo was awarded $73,314 for the purchase of a new HVAC system. The museum is located in the historic, Orient Santa Fe Depot situated in the San Angelo Cultural District. The museum gathers, preserves and displays artifacts related to the history of the railroad. In addition, they provide Living History Tours led by period costumed volunteer tour guides, model train exhibits, a static train display, and railroad artifacts.

Tom Green County Library was awarded $200,000 toward renovations to the North Branch Library. Their mission is to provide the tools and resources that will afford each resident of the county the opportunity to succeed in a quest for knowledge, information, and personal enrichment. The library can trace their roots to 1929 with a single location. Now they have three branches which offer a multitude of services and programs for all ages.

West Texas Rehabilitation Center was awarded $100,000 for improvements to the Camp Rehab property. Since 1978, this 3-day camp event is offered free of charge to pediatric rehab patients with various disabilities. Campers are partnered with a volunteer “buddy” to enjoy activities such as swimming, fishing, horseback riding, archery, arts and crafts, music and hayrides. West Texas Rehabilitation Center was founded in 1953. They serve Abilene, San Angelo and Ozona.