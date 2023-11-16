SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two local fitness businesses are partnering to share a message to children about staying healthy while also spreading some Christmas cheer.

The Fitness Zone and T-Bone Active are hosting the second annual Kids’ Bike Giveaway.

Hayli Tomerlin, a co-owner of T-Bone Active, says that since The Fitness Zone’s new ownership started two years ago, community involvement and impacting lives have been a top priority.

“It’s important for us to collaborate and put this event on just because we want to impact as many kids in the San Angelo community as possible by giving them bikes for Christmas,” Tomerlin said. “Not only is it going to make their Christmas great, but we are encouraging that healthy, active lifestyle and starting that from a young age. They’re going to be able to ride these bikes and use these bikes for many years to come, and we hope that it’s just a staple in their everyday routine.”

Tomerlin says that after last year’s turnout, organizers are setting a new goal for the event: They are asking the community to bring in new or gently used bikes and helmets.

“Our goal this year is to donate 100 bikes and helmets for the kids of the community this year,” Tomerlin said. “Last year, we were able to donate 65, so we had such a great successful turnout. Of course, we’re looking to top that this year.”

The deadline to bring in bikes or make a monetary donation at The Fitness Zone is Dec. 15.

The giveaway is Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

“I think we can all agree that, nowadays, technology has overcome everybody in the world and especially with the kids,” Tomerlin said. “Anything that we can do, like giving away a bike or implementing some kind of physical activity at an early age, they’re more likely to stick with something like that and keep that up and have an active lifestyle throughout their lives, and that’s ultimately what we’re wanting to do.”

And with the holidays around the corner, Tomerlin says don’t forget to make some time for exercise with your family.