SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Department will be getting a new pumper firetruck for Fire Station #8 at Mathis Field.

San Angelo Fire Chief Patrick Brody says it typically takes over three years to get a firetruck built, but, “Because this truck was a stock unit and we acted quickly we had the funds available we acted quicker we’re going to be able to get it delivered in six months instead of three and a half years.”

The National Fire Protection Agency sets standards for all firefighting entities. They say that every 10 years, a station should replace a pumper, and every 15 years, a ladder truck. Brody says, “… because of our maintenance program that we have here in San Angelo and then also are a little bit lower. call volume in the big cities of Dallas or New York. We’re able to extend and push that useful life to 15 years on an engine and 20 years on the ladder.”

Chief Brody says the new pumper which will replace an older model at Fire Station #8 near Mathis Field and will service the airfield and Lake Nasworthy region.