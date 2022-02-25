SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Fire Chief Brian Dunn retired Friday, February 25th, after serving the community of San Angelo for the past 32 years.

Many people from the community of San Angelo and the surrounding areas gathered at the McNease Convention Center in celebration of the work that Dunn had done during his time as Fire Chief.

Dunn has accomplished many things during his 21 years working as chief for the SAFD. Some of those accomplishments include reducing the San Angelo’s Insurance Services Office fire rating from class 4 to class 1, establishing an ongoing mutual aid agreement with Goodfellow Air Force Base for hazmat and firefighters, and hiring 217 new firefighters.

“I am happy,” Dunn shared after the event. “I have loved my job all these years, but I am ready for a rest. Mentally, I am 54 years old but I am about 90 mileage wise.”

Although Dunn is retiring from his position, he shared that the fire department will still be ready to help those in the community however they can.

“Even though I am retiring, if you dial 911 those firefighters and those paramedics will still be there,” said Dunn. “Me leaving has no impact on the level of service citizens get.”

Dunn was promoted to Fire Chief after working for the department for nine years. In January of 2001, he then took the step to lead the fire department as the Fire Chief for 21 years.