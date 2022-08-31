SAN ANGELO, Texas – Many San Angelo citizens woke up without cell service Wednesday morning due to an AT&T and Cricket Wireless outage that is affecting those in the area.

Cricket Wireless on South Bryant took to social media to share both the Cricket and AT&T towers are experiencing an outage. Crickets say that the companies know about the issue and are trying to resolve the problem.

The AT&T Outage website shows that the outage in San Angelo is estimated to be fixed on September 1st. AT&T customers can view outages by signing into the AT&T website. AT&T also shared a ticket has been submitted for the town of San Angelo.

For more updates on breaking news in San Angelo, download the Concho Valley Homepage app on the App Store or Google Play.