San Angelo Elks Lodge raising awareness of drug addiction

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Drug awareness and education is a cause many organizations support. The San Angelo Elks Lodge is working to raise awareness for drug addiction using a new tool. A trailer filled with educational literature which they’re taking around to various community events. It most recently made an appearance at the Children’s Festival in Unidad Park.

“We took our trailer that is filled with education materials on different aspects, different drugs, talks about alcohol, talks about cigarettes, talks about e-cigarettes,” explained Harry Thomas with the San Angelo Elks Lodge. “That’s a significant problem right now with a lot of our number of our young people.”

Despite already reaching hundreds, and with the capacity to reach thousands, the Elks Lodge is working with other events and organizations. The next appearance of the trailer will be during the Keep San Angelo Beautiful hazardous household waste collection on May, 22. That event will be held at the Foster Communication Coliseum.

In addition to the awareness campaign, the Elks Lodge also supports Red Ribbon Week, along with poster and essay contests. For those currently struggling with addiction, help is available through the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley.