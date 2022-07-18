AUSTIN, Texas — A San Angelo dentist has been nominated for the most prestigious honor a Texas dentist can earn for caring for our pearly whites.



Ricardo Ochinang, DMD, of San Angelo has been nominated by the West Texas Academy of General Dentistry (WTAGD) for the Texas Dentist of the Year Award.



According to the release, Dr. Ochinang is one of only 16 dentists nominated for this year’s award. He and the other nominees will be honored at the Texas Academy Awards on Friday, September 16.



Dr. Ochinang received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2004. He then joined the United States Air Forces and attained his AEGD at Keesler Air Force Base in the 81st Dental Squadron, serving until 2009. He’s been a member of AGD since 2004 and a member of Texas AGD since 2009, and a board member of his local chapter, WTAGD, since 2020. Dr. Ochinang has also served in various positions with the San Angelo Dental District Society. He previously received the Service Recognition Award from the Texas Dental Association in 2015. In 2008, Dr. Ochinang was selected as a lone dentist on a humanitarian mission/disaster relief aid to earthquake-stricken Peru while serving active duty in the USAF.



In addition to his numerous contributions to dentistry, Dr. Ochinang is a parishioner and lector at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal upon separation from active duty in 2009.



“Being nominated for the Texas AGD Dentist of the Year award is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of these great dentists. Congratulations to Dr. Ochinang and the rest of the nominees,” said Texas AGD President, Dr. Brooke Elmore.