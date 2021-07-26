San Angelo Country Club hosts “D.E.S.K.’s Back to School” Golf Tournament

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Besides getting the lowest score, the goal of lots of golfers today, helping San Angelo school children get ready for “Back to School” this year.

Students return to classes in a little more than three weeks, and today’s tournament on the San Angelo Country Club course helps get school supplies to San Angelo ISD students who need them. More than 120 golfers took part in this year’s tournament.

It’s one of the largest fundraisers of the year for “D.E.S.K.”.

“We’re going to be out at the local Walmart on Saturday, August the seventh, that’s our supply drive we’re gonna be asking people to donate school supplies that any of the kiddos could use or they could donate money and we’ll buy additional school supplies for them”, Vicki Loso, Vice-President of “D.E.S.K. said . “Any student that might have need for assistance with school supplies, just needs to contact their school counselor, and they’ll give them whatever they need Desk provides all the school supplies that are on the actual official school supply list.”

The “D.E.S.K.” program, which stands for “Donate Educational Supplies for Kids” gets school supplies to San Angelo ISD students through counselors ad teachers on individual San Angelo School Campuses.