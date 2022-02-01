SAN ANGELO, Texas – The matter of banning abortion continues to be a hot topic across the United States and attracting the attention of many in San Angelo.

San Angelo residents, in addition to a visitor from East Texas, stood in front of City Council for public comment. All seven who spoke encouraged council to expedite the process for a public hearing to get this item on the May ballot instead of the November ballot. One resident shares his thoughts, saying, “If we as a government don’t act with haste on this, lives will be lost.”

Another San Angelo City Council Meeting attendee, Mark Lee Dickson Director of Right To Life of East Texas, and Founder of Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative accuses San Angelo City Council of a violation.

Today the San Angelo City Council violated Section 551.007 of the Local Government Code in the consideration of an agenda item before hearing from the general public. I would refer the City of San Angelo to Attorney General Opinion No. KP-0300 (2020) which examines Section 551.007. This section, which was added in 2019, regards the “right of the public to address the governmental body at an open meeting.” The opinion states: “Subsection 551.007(b) requires a governmental body to “allow each member of the public who desires to address the body regarding an item on the agenda . . . to address the body regarding the item at the meeting before or during the body’s consideration of the item.” Attorney General Opinion KP-0300 considered a governmental body’s practice of holding one public comment period at the beginning of the open meeting versus holding separate public comment periods immediately before each agenda item. The opinion concluded that the plain language of subsection 551.007(b) gave a governmental body discretion to allow the public comment at either time, provided the comment opportunity occurred prior to the governmental body’s consideration of the agenda item.”

During the meeting, San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, addressed his concern and asked City Attorney, Teresa James, for her advisement. James responds, “There’s been a motion made on the item or having public comment down on the conclusion.”

Mayor Gunter adds, “We let our city attorney guide us. We choose to always follow correct legal procedure.”

She also explains the city’s process saying, “We ask for a motion to proceed, followed by a second to that motion. Then the vote follows the public comment.”