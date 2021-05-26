San Angelo Community Band to host free Memorial Day concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Community Band will host a free Memorial Day concert at Southland Baptist Church on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. The band will be directed by Dr. Constance Kelly, of Angelo State University’s music faculty.

Historic Fort Concho’s Company F, 16th Infantry Regiment Color Guard will make a featured appearance and American flags will be given to all attendees.

“This concert will honor and remember the fallen, but is also a celebration of a return to community and everything it represents,” Kelley said.

The musical program will include:

“Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa

“Washington Post” by John Philip Sousa

“American Patrol” by F.W. Meacham

“The Chimes of Liberty” by Edwin Franko Goldman

“Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett

“The Bride of the Waves” by Herbert L. Clarke, featuring Jake Martin of San Angelo on Euphonium

For more information on the Memorial Day Concert, contact Kelley at 325-486-6032 or connie.kelley@angelo.edu.