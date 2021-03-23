San Angelo city officials preparing educational materials for disgruntled Suddenlink customers

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Following years of complaints about Suddenlink, the city of San Angelo is taking steps to educate residents on what can be done. Customers of Suddenlink, owned by Altice, say they rarely get the speed and quality they pay for, and that rates fluctuate wildly.

“It was sometime last spring I think right around when coronavirus was starting to really take off here that we started getting a lot of complaints,” explained San Angelo City Attorney Theresa James. “[We] always have a lot of complaints about Suddenlink, we started getting more and more of them. And so, based on this complaints, the mayor and the administration decided that we would do a survey on our social media, and we had lots and lots of responses.”

There has also been frustration expressed over a lack of other service provider options, even as others like Frontier begin expanding in the area. Additionally, Suddenlink customers say the response they get when they try to contact customer service is often aggravating and underwhelming. “I actually called […] probably five times in about a week to week and a half time span to try to get a hold of somebody who could actually do something or let me know what can be done on my account,” said Austin Polunsky, a Suddenlink customer in San Angelo.

City legal staff are preparing instructional videos and sample documents on how to pursue individual legal action, since the city cannot take legal action on behalf of residents, and residential Suddenlink contracts prohibit customers from banding together for a class action lawsuit. The informational videos and sample documents should be announced and available on the city website on April 6.