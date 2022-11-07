SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday morning that most of the city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The closure will not interrupt garbage collection or landfill operations.

The following is a list of offices and operations that will be closed and will reopen Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 a.m.:

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

San Angelo Nature Center

San Angelo Animal Shelter

The Women, Infants and Children office will also be closed on Friday. Anyone needing to renew or apply for WIC services may call 325-657-4396 or email wic@cosatx.us. Applications are also available online at texaswic.org.

Fort Concho will remain open for self-guided tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with veterans and their families to receive free admission.

The city invites the public to attend the annual Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Ave. N.