SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo City Council will be holding a meeting Tuesday, March 1st at 8:30 a.m. located in the South Meeting Room at the McNease Convention Center.

There will be a public hearing on the possibility of San Angelo becoming a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’ an ordinance that was introduced via a petition. San Angelo City Council will be voting on behalf of the ordinance on Tuesday.

The City Council will also be honoring the 32 years of service that Fire Chief Brian Dunn provided for San Angelo.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting and make comments in person. The meeting will also be streamed LIVE on the City of San Angelo Youtube Page.