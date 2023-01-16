SAN ANGELO, Texas — People from across the Concho Valley attended a service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in downtown San Angelo.

At 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, people gathered at Sacred Heart Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving and celebration.

“One of the goals that [Martin Luther King] wanted to do was to reshape America,” said John Scott Pope, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. “Not reshaping physically, but do it socially, culturally.”

Today’s service included pastors from several local churches.