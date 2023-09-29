SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new branch has launched at the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce.

Young Professionals has over 300 members and is geared toward individuals under the age of 40 who are looking for professional development, networking, and volunteer opportunities with others.

The chamber says they want to create an environment for groups like this to

thrive in San Angelo.

“San Angelo is an economy that is growing quickly. We mean to make sure that we

keep our young professionals in the workforce. And as people graduate from the

ISD, Howard College, ASU, we want to capture them make sure they stay here, find

meaningful careers here and find a great association of friends here and that’s

what this is all about,” said San Angelo Chamber President, Walt Koenig.

“You know, I went to Angelo State. I’m not originally from San Angelo and coming here, you know, this is the kind of thing we need to meet our young professionals here. You know, whether you grow up in San Angelo whether you went to a school here, you know, this is this is what really gets you involved with the community,” said Young Professionals Steering Committee Chair, Arielle Plesant.

Visit the San Angelo Chamber’s Young Professionals page, if you’re interested in joining the branch.