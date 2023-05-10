SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — As schools across the Concho Valley and the country start to wind down for the summer, everyone is celebrating ‘National Teacher Appreciation Week’.

This week, volunteers with Keep San Angelo Beautiful are delivering certificates and boxes of coffee to teachers to almost three dozen campuses in San Angelo ISD.

“There are no words that would validate how much my teachers mean to me,” said Lori Barton, the Principal at Fort Concho Elementary. “They give 200% every day and they make our kids happy and make this place a joy to come to…they make learning magical. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my teachers. They’re the best ever.”

In Washington D.C. on Tuesday, May 9, President Biden issued a proclamation recognizing the teachers who are educating millions of children across the United States.