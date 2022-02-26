SAN ANGELO, Texas — In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least two local businesses announced they will no longer sell Russian-made liquors.

Local restaurant Angry Cactus announced an end to the sale of any vodka or liquor made in Russia in a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, February 26, 2022.

“As of today, February 26th, Angry Cactus has removed all Russian-made Vodka and liquors from our shelves,” said the post, which ended with the hashtag #standwithukriane.

Within the hour, Pinkie’s Liquor announced on Facebook that they had decided to stop selling Russian vodka as well.

“We REMOVED ALL RUSSIAN PRODUCTS from our shelves,” said the post. “We support the people of Ukraine.”

The decision comes on the same day Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to call on businesses throughout the state to pull Russian-made products from their shelves.

“I’ve asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves,” said Abbott. “Texas stands with Ukraine.”

Liquor stores and businesses in the US and Canada have started to pull Russian-made products from shelves in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began early Thursday morning, February 24th.