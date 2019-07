The beginning of the 2019-2020 school year is just around the corner and the San Angelo Independent School District's registration for incoming students is underway.

"If you are pre-registered, all you need is proof of residency and you're ready to roll over. If not, you can go to the website or come to the campus and provide those documents required," said Shelly Huddleston, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for the San Angelo Independent School District.