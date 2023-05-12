SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thirty-eight students with the San Angelo Broadway Academy is bringing a musical full of romance, music, mystery and murder that just closed on Broadway to San Angelo for three days only.

The Phantom of the Opera will be opening at the Murphey Performance Hall Friday, May 12 with four shows continuing throughout the weekend.

Chloe Wilke who is leading lady Christine Daaé shared that this musical production will take you on an emotional rollercoaster as Christine grows her voice under her teacher, the Phantom, while he slowly falls in love with her.

Christine Daaé played by Chloe Wilke and Phantom played by Dirk Ross during the San Angelo Broadway Academy production of Phantom of the Opera. Photograph by Ashtin Wade

“Basically it’s her journey as the Phantom falls in love with her and tries to deal with that also while putting on performances, trying to figure out if the loves Raoul and maintain a good healthy standing,” Wilke said.

“It’s not one of your conventional ‘Spongebobesc’ shows,” Arick Brooks who plays Raoul de Chagny further explained. “It’s definitely more down to earth, nitty gritty, getting into a psychological sort of thriller type of show, and its really awesome to see how everyone brings that to life on the stage.”

Since Phantom of the Opera is unlike S.A.B.A’s musical productions, the theatre group took a different approach to preparing for the show.

Dirk Ross who plays Phantom started his journey to the male lead role in Phantom of the Opera with S.A.B.A.’s production of Shrek the Musical, which was his first musical. “This was the reason that I did Shrek because I wanted this role so it’s relieving to know that all that hard work paid off,” he said.

Ross shared that he had always been a choral singer, but after graduating and looking at starting at Angelo State University he saw that S.A.B.A was doing Phantom of the Opera.

“I couldn’t sing it then, but I was like ‘I’ll have a year of lessons, I can do it,’ so I just began Shrek and it had a couple high notes in it that got me prepped for it,” Ross said. Along with landing the lead role in Sherk, Ross shared he had many teachers along the way including his vocal coach Dr. Mark Covey at Angelo State University.

San Angelo Broadway Academy’s production of Phantom of the Opera.

Wilke started off learning to play and sing classical music. “For me, it was being able to turn back to my roots but it is very, very different,” she said. “While Phantom isn’t really a true opera, there are musical theatre tones underneath it, it’s still a lot different than vocal placement that would be for normal musical theatre.”

Brooks shared with Concho Valley Homepage Staff that not only is this the first time that S.A.B.A. will be putting on this production, but it will also be among the first theatres to put on Phantom of the Opera.

“This is one of the first theatres period to be able to do the show,” Brooks explained. “We got special licensing from people at Concord Theatricals and it’s such a wonderful opportunity, especially for San Angelo and S.A.B.A. just to be able to put on this show and get that license.”

Performances for Phantom of the Opera will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12 in the Murphey Performance Hall. Shows will continue on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. The final performance will be Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the performances can be purchased on the San Angelo Performing Arts Center website or an hour before showtime at the performance hall.