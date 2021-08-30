San Angelo area AEP crews will head to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida repairs

SAN ANGELO, Texas — AEP crews from the San Angelo area are heading to Louisiana to help with repair efforts after Hurricane Ida caused damage and power loss to hundreds of thousands in the state over the weekend.

“As of this morning, AEP Texas is sending 10 of our Business Partner crews to provide mutual assistance in Louisiana,” says Blake Burchard, External Affairs Manager for AEP Texas in the San Angelo Area, “These contractor crews, totaling approximately 40 employees, are leaving from different AEP Texas service centers across AEP Texas service territory.”

“Approximately 8-10 employees will be heading East out of our San Angelo service center, ” says Burchard. Those ten contractors make up two of the ten total crews being sent from AEP Texas.

AEP usually retains 15 total crews in the San Angelo service area, which includes Alpine, Marfa, and McCamey. 10 of those crews are AEP Texas crews, or employees of AEP Texas. 5 of the crews in the area are Business Partner, or contract, crews.

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to more than 750,000 people in Louisiana on Sunday evening, August 29, 2021. According to PowerOutage.us, 176,000 customers were left without electricity in Orleans Parish.

Burchard says the San Angelo area crews could be leaving as early as Tuesday morning. How long they stay in Louisiana depends on the severity of the storm and how much “mutual assistance” utilities in Louisiana have asked for.