SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Leadership San Angelo Alumni Association hosted the 22nd Annual Junior Leadership Forum at C.J. Davidson Center of Angelo State University for Concho Valley high school students.

From 9:30 a.m until 11:40 a.m. presenter Jody Holland discussed ‘leading and understanding self’ during the opening session.

Holland says, “There are specific skills on how you communicate how you interact, how you develop your own potential. But in rising up our standards as leaders, we improve what our schools are like. So if nothing else, the primary objective that I see is, if I can teach people the leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and communication and collaboration, when they go back to the school they solve problems and make the school better. That’s what a great leader is supposed to do is make things better.”

During the event, a Q&A session followed a discussion panel comprised of leaders in the community. Holland continued with a ‘creating connections’ session before closing with the topic of ‘creating legacy and a positive impact.’