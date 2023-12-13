SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Howard Taylor, president emeritus of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts and executive director of the Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art, has received the William and Linda Reaves Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the CASETA 2023 Annual Awards.

According to the fine arts museum, CASETA has annually recognized individuals and organizations whose work, passion and commitment embody their mission and vision to “promote preservation, study, and appreciation of Texas visual arts and its history” over the past 15 years.

Those recognized by CASETA come from different walks of life, ranging from artists, scholars, collectors, curators and gallerists to students, museums, publishers and enthusiasts, but they all share one thing in common: they have all made important contributions to the knowledge, understanding, awareness and enjoyment of early Texas art.

Taylor received the 2023 Willam and Linda Reaves Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of “a lifetime involvement with Texas art” in appreciation of his many years of work supporting and promoting Texas artists, early Texas art, and a community of art collectors, enthusiasts, scholars, gallerists, and curators with a rich understanding of the state’s art legacy.

Taylor directed the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts for 38 years and has been executive director of CASETA since 2014. He retired from his role as museum director in August 2023, becoming president emeritus.