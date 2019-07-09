SAMFA Family Day – En Plein Air

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host their Family Day event on Saturday July 13th at the Art Museum located at One Love Street. This is a free event for all family members and runs from 10 am to 3 pm.

This is the first annual Family Day the will celebrate En Plein Air and will feature a guest. Tom Orsak is an En Plein Air painter and will be doing live painting demonstrations at the museum that you don’t want to miss. The style of En Plein Air is the art of painting outdoors.

SAMFA also welcomes special guests Calamity Candis and Hank The Cow Dog from Heritage park for Storytime at 11:30am!

There will be fun art activities all day in the Education Studio, a fun SNACKtivity, and a community art project in the Meeting Room!

For more information about camps, check out our website at www.samfa.org or call 653-3333.