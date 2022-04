SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s branch of the Salvation Army will begin their Victory Sports Ministry soccer league on Saturday, April 30th.

Salvation Army, Victory Sports Ministry schedule

The soccer league will host its opening ceremonies on April 30th at 8:30 a.m.

Semi-finals and Finals will occur on May 28th around 8:30 a.m.

On Sunday, May 29th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the league will host Victory Sports Sunday.