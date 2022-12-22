SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Salvation Army held its annual Angel Tree distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

This year, over 400 families signed up to receive gifts. Out of those, more than 600 children received toys and clothes for the holiday season that were provided by locals around the community who volunteered to bring the holiday cheer to those in need. Volunteers were given a wish list with the children’s age, clothes sizes and toys that they hope to receive on Christmas Day.

“This program is to be able to help families that are the less fortunate and need help to be able to provide for their children,” said Valerie Calderon, Major in the Salvation Army. “We help them with that and we look forward to doing that every year for all the kids in the community to be able to help them have a Christmas.”