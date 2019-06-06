Salvation Army hands out donuts to first responders

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo, it's time for the sweetest day of the year, National Donut Day. A recent survey uncovered that 90% of Americans do not know that this holiday, celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, is not just another food holiday. National Donut Day was established by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the front lines of World War I. To honor National Donut's Day's historic roots, Salvation Army, volunteers and partners will celebrate with events and donut deliveries nationwide.

Locally this Friday, June 7th, 2019, The Salvation Army here in San Angelo will be driving The Salvation Army Canteen and handing out donuts and coffee provided by Market Street, HEB and Sam's club, to all local first responder facilities. We will be stopping by local police stations, fire departments and to honor our veterans we will also be handing out donuts and coffee at our VFW post on S. Browning Street here in San Angelo.

Thank you, San Angelo, for all you do. Together we strive to make a difference in our community.

If you would like to volunteer or support The Salvation Army monetarily you can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY or visit our website @ salvationarmysanangelo.org, you can also call our local business office here in San Angelo 34 W. 3rd @325.655.6981 or contact Janet Sheen our Community Relations Development Coordinator @ 325.374.2228.

SOURCE: Salvation Army San Angelo

