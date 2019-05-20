SAISD will have regular release times ahead of Monday storms

From the SAISD Facebook page: Due to recent and predicted weather events, SAISD is monitoring the weather closely, so we can make decisions that keep staff and students safe.

When inclement weather is expected, we maintain constant contact with the National Weather Service, TxDOT, the Department of Public Safety and other local agencies.

Campuses regularly practice weather drills, so that if inclement weather occurs, students and staff know the procedures to stay safe.